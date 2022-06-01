Video of Prince William on Horseback Sparks Controversy, Statement From PETA

Excitement is building around the world for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration that kicks off Thursday, which marks 70 years on the throne for the British monarch.

Video shows Prince William on horseback rehearsing “Trooping the Colour” — a grand military procession that will also take place.

But the video is sparking controversy over speculation that Prince William's horse may have been drugged to make him easier to ride, because of its drooping head.

“Because horses ... are high-strung and easily frightened ... handlers have been known to administer sedatives ... ahead of public displays. We can't know if this is the case here, as sometimes horses will lower their heads or move oddly when they're sore or injured,” People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said in a statement.

The royals have not responded to the allegation.

The military procession kicks off four days of nonstop celebrations. CBS News correspondent Holly Williams is in London to cover the jubilee.

“It's really regarded as a giant 'thank you' by the nation to the queen for her seven decades of service,” Williams said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, along with their children Archie and Lilibeth, will also be there. It will be Markle’s first public appearance in London since the couple famously quit the royal family two years ago.

The Sussexes will be keeping a low profile. According to the Times of London, “The order from the very top is said to be 'no dramas.' This week must be all about the Queen."

The celebrations wrap up on Sunday.

