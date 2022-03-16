If you are in the market for a once-in-a-lifetime property, look no further. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the royal Sandringham Estate in the Norfolk, United Kingdom, countryside that boasts Queen Elizabeth II as a neighbor can be yours for just $1.6 million (or, £1.2 million).

The charming property, named Station House, is located inside the Queen's 20,000-acre estate and has just become available for sale through local real estate company Sowerbys.

In addition to expansive countryside views and an impressive gated entrance, the house boasts high ceilings, an expansive chef’s kitchen and a turning staircase that leads from the main floor to the second level. On the second level is a master bedroom with a fireplace, ensuite bathroom and views of a church, and two additional bedrooms and a separate bathroom.

Built in 1898, the home sits next to the former Wolferton railway station, also known as Royal Station, as it was once used by royals visiting the Sandringham estate.

The home was historically occupied by the station master, and is located about two miles away from Sandringham House, where Queen Elizabeth II and her family often spend their Christmas holidays, according to Town & Country.

