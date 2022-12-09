New 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Docuseries Is Unsurprisingly Met With Scathing Reviews

A viewer watches the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries at home.
A viewer watches the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix docuseries at home.Getty
By
First Published: 1:55 PM PST, December 9, 2022

Some viewers in the U.S. enjoyed the glimpse into Harry and Meghan Markle's private life.

The reviews are in for “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Netflix series, and many are scathing.

One front page headline in a British newspaper read, “Stop This Royal Circus,” while another called it an “Assault On The Queen’s Legacy.”

Former tabloid editor Piers Morgan even said, “this is all a load of B.S. … It’s dull, it’s cliché ridden, it’s one long rendition of their greatest whines.”

The reaction is unsurprising considering the tabloids come in for sharp criticism in the docuseries for hounding Meghan and Harry.

But even the mainstream London newspapers are not impressed. One review in The Guardian called it, “so sickening I almost brought up my breakfast.”

Here in the U.S., the reviews are more mixed, with some home viewers enjoying the intimate glimpses into Harry and Meghan’s private lives, including moments like Meghan without make up or with her hair wrapped in a towel, and Harry cracking jokes at her dress fitting.

The royal family, however, didn’t say anything when asked.

