Airbnb is extending its party ban through summer despite lowering cases of coronavirus and a higher number of people getting a vaccine, the New York Post reported.

The move is a company plan to continue to help ebb the spread of coronavirus as summer travel season heats up and as global restrictions gradually lift, allowing citizens to play tourist in foreign countries.

Since August 2020, Airbnb placed a global ban on parties at its listed properties, which was reportedly popular with its host community, the Post reported.

“We will not tolerate behavior that disrupts neighborhoods or violates the trust of our Host community,” said Airbnb in a statement at the time.

Airbnb said it will reevaluate its ban on parties at the end of the summer, according to the New York Post.

Last week, the company took to Twitter to announce the top five destinations in America for Summer 2021 and oddly included a Canadian location.

The list includes, in ranking order, No. 1 White Fish Mountain, Montana; No. 2 South County, Rhode Island; No. 3 Bancroft-Madawaska, Canada; No. 4 Panama City Beach, Florida; No. 5 West Yellowstone, Montana.

