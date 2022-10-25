Airline Worker Gets Emotional Thanking Her Favorite Teacher Who Was On Plane

Inspirational
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:27 AM PDT, October 25, 2022

“I might get emotional, but today I saw my teacher from 1990, Miss O'Connell, who's here on the aircraft," Lora Caruso began her announcement.

An airline employee for WestJet made an emotional announcement for National Teacher's Day on a flight after noticing her favorite teacher was on board.

“I might get emotional, but today I saw my teacher from 1990, Miss O'Connell, who's here on the aircraft, who is my favorite teacher ever and I haven't seen her since 1990,” Lora Caruso said over the loudspeaker.

She shared how Miss O’Connell, who taught high school English and music, changed her life.

“This lady made me love Shakespeare, got me to play piano. I have my Master's in Piano and I can write an essay. Thank you, Miss O'Connell. I love you!” Caruso said.

Caruso then ran down the aisle to hug her teacher in a reunion over 30 years in the making.

“You made my day today!” O’Connell told her.

“You made my life! I love you,” Caruso said.

“It was a very emotional moment at that time. We both cried a lot, and I was in complete shock when I saw her because she saved me from so much,” Caruso tells Inside Edition.

