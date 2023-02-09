An Alabama chiropractor who is charged with the attempted murder of his wife is still able to see patients while awaiting trial.

Brian Mann allegedly insisted that his wife, Hannah Pettey, take two vitamin supplements before bed each night for her overall health.

Six months after she started taking the pills, Hannah weighed just 84 pounds. Soon after that, she was rushed to the hospital with "acute respiratory failure."

Police launched an investigation, and eventually turned their attention to Brian and the pills he gave his wife.

"He laid them on my bedside table every single night and reminded me to take them before bed," Hannah tells Inside Edition of the vitamin supplements that officials allege Brian used to poison his wife.

Then, Hannah started getting sick.

"I started having severe abdominal and back pain. I was throwing up and I couldn't eat any solid food whatsoever," she tells Inside Edition. "I would go to doctor after doctor, appointment after appointment and they were like, 'We don't know what's going on.'"

Police eventually arrested Brian, alleging he tried to kill his wife by causing her to unwittingly digest particles of lead.

Hannah says she was in shock, but did not believe police.

"You know, I was in denial for a long time," Hannah says. "I didn't want to believe that, that he could have done it to me."

Hannah, who has two children with Brian, then learned about her husband's possible motive. Brian allegedly took out five life insurance policies on his wife totaling $1.3 million.

"It's just not who I thought he was," Hannah tells Inside Edition.

Brian had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

