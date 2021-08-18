Alabama Man Seen Jumping From Cherry Picker as It Explodes Into Flames

A man in a cherry picker faced a life or death situation when he collided with some power lines. To escape the flames, he had to jump 25 feet to the ground below.

The heart-pounding incident was caught on camera in Oxford, Alabama.

The flames were getting higher and higher, and with no time to waste, firefighters encouraged the man to jump into a tent that they happened to find at a Harley-Davidson dealership.

In moments, the thick smoke swallowed the man, who was painting the building when the cherry picker caught fire. At one point, there was a small explosion.

Onlookers yelled for the terrified man to jump. Finally, overcome with heat and smoke, he made the leap of faith.

After a successful landing, the man was flown to a local hospital and treated for a leg injury and smoke inhalation.

