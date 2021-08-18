Alabama Man Seen Jumping From Cherry Picker as It Explodes Into Flames | Inside Edition

Alabama Man Seen Jumping From Cherry Picker as It Explodes Into Flames

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:54 AM PDT, August 18, 2021

The worker was painting a building when the cherry picker caught fire. He suffered a leg injury and smoke inhalation, but survived the scary, 25-foot jump.

A man in a cherry picker faced a life or death situation when he collided with some power lines. To escape the flames, he had to jump 25 feet to the ground below.

The heart-pounding incident was caught on camera in Oxford, Alabama

The flames were getting higher and higher, and with no time to waste, firefighters encouraged the man to jump into a tent that they happened to find at a Harley-Davidson dealership.

In moments, the thick smoke swallowed the man, who was painting the building when the cherry picker caught fire. At one point, there was a small explosion.

Onlookers yelled for the terrified man to jump. Finally, overcome with heat and smoke, he made the leap of faith. 

After a successful landing, the man was flown to a local hospital and treated for a leg injury and smoke inhalation. 

Related Stories

New York Officer Mark Conklin Is a Hero After He Saves Family Jumping From Their Burning Home
Hero Who Rescued Toddler Ejected From Car Off Bridge Didn't Think Twice About Jumping in Water to Save Child
Little Boy Jumps From Flaming Building Into Arms of Waiting Officers

 

Family Jumping From Burning House Caught and Saved by New York CopHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

11-Year-Old Vows to Walk 210 Miles Across England to Push Lawmakers to Make Changes Regarding Climate Change
11-Year-Old Vows to Walk 210 Miles Across England to Push Lawmakers to Make Changes Regarding Climate Change
1

11-Year-Old Vows to Walk 210 Miles Across England to Push Lawmakers to Make Changes Regarding Climate Change

Inspirational
Nashville Woman Offers Free Hair Braiding for Kids Returning to School
Nashville Woman Offers Free Hair Braiding for Kids Returning to School
2

Nashville Woman Offers Free Hair Braiding for Kids Returning to School

Inspirational
Malala Yousafzai Advocates for Countries to Open Their Borders for Afghan Refugees
Malala Yousafzai Advocates for Countries to Open Their Borders for Afghan Refugees
3

Malala Yousafzai Advocates for Countries to Open Their Borders for Afghan Refugees

Politics
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops
4

Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: Cops

Crime
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again
7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again
5

7-Year-Old Julissia Batties Dies of Injuries at Home Just Months After Being Allowed to Live With Mom Again

Crime