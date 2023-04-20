Alec Baldwin will no longer be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the on-set shooting that left one woman dead and seriously injured his director, according to lawyers for the actor.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

The Santa Fe County district attorney’s office did not respond to requests for comment. The last court filing in the case came on Monday, when the district attorney's office submitted a list of witnesses they planned to possibly call to testify.

Jason Bowles, the lawyer for "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, tells Inside Edition Digital that he was aware that charges against Baldwin had been dropped, but said that his client still faced charges in the fatal on-set shooting.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Baldwin, who had been facing up to five years in prison if convicted, has maintained from the start that he never once fired the gun he had during the scene in question.

"While the cast and crew were rehearsing a scene for the Western film Rust, a firearm held by Mr. Baldwin discharged a live round that hit Ms. Hutchins and director Joel Souza," Baldwin's defense team wrote in a court document submitted earlier this year.

It is the same claim Baldwin made on "Good Morning America," in his first interview after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin had been rehearsing a scene for the film "Rust" in New Mexico on Oct. 21, 2021, when he says the gun he was holding went off.

In addition to killing Hutchins, the blast also seriously wounded the film's director, Joel Souza.

Baldwin had been told there was no live ammunition in the gun.

Nikas previously told Inside Edition Digital that Baldwin should not be charged for that very reason.

"This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun, or anywhere on the movie set," said Luke Nikas. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Baldwin is now back at work on "Rust," which started filming again in Montana this week.

Related Stories