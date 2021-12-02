Alec Baldwin is speaking out in his first sit-down interview since the shooting on the set of “Rust” in October. Baldwin said the accident was the worst thing that's ever happened to him, but insists he didn't pull the trigger.

“I find it hard to believe that. It just doesn’t seem real to me,” Baldwin tells ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in a preview of the interview.

His voice cracking with emotion and wiping away tears, Baldwin spoke about accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her, liked by everyone who worked with her and admired,” Baldwin said.

Stephanopoulos goes on to ask Baldwin about whether it was in the script for the trigger to be pulled, and Baldwin denies he ever pulled the trigger. He also asked Baldwin how a live bullet got on the set in the first place.

“I have no idea. Someone put a live bullet in the gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” Baldwin said.

Stephanopoulos spoke about the exclusive sit-down on “Good Morning America.”

“I’ve done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC. This was the most intense experience. It was so raw. I mean, as you can imagine, he’s devastated. But he was also very candid, he was very forthcoming. He answered every question,” Stephanopoulos said.

The interview will air in a primetime special event Thursday night on ABC at 8 p.m. and will begin streaming later in the evening on Hulu.

