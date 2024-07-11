Alec Baldwin suddenly stormed out of court during his manslaughter trial Thursday.

As the prosecutor was reading a series of embarrassing remarks Baldwin made to a detective, the actor was rocking back and forth in his chair and appeared agitated.

WIthout warning, Baldwin got up and left, leaving his attorney stunned. Baldwin returned minutes later.

The jury was out at the time and did not see the incident.

It was revealed in court Thursday Baldwin was not the only actor given live rounds for a scene in the production of "Rust." A police investigator testified another actor, Jensen Ackles, also had them.

The member of the crew responsible for the weapon, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is scheduled to take the stand as a prosecution witness Friday. She is serving an 18-month prison sentence for her role in the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She is expected to cite her fifth amendment right to refuse to answer questions.

"This jury is going to look at her, she's gonna be in her prison garb, her jumpsuit, she's gonna on the stand not answering any questions, and she's the one already convicted," Court TV's Matt Johnson tells Inside Edition. "It could be in favor of the defense."

Two of Alec Baldwin's siblings have appeared in court in support of their brother as Baldwin's manslaughter trial continues.

Stephen Baldwin and Beth Keuchler were escorted to court by a bodyguard.

As the Baldwins left court Thursday, news crews, as well as curious fans, surrounded them as they climbed into their SUV.

Alec and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin's upcoming reality show is continuing to shoot during the trial.

"The optics make him look like a family man, an everyday person and also someone who wants to convey that they're innocent," Johnson tells Inside Edition. "He is shooting a reality show here, one can only think this is going to be one of those episodes."