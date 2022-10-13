Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Speaks Out After He's Ordered to Pay Nearly $1B to Sandy Hook Families in Defamation Case
“The damages are a declaration — it’s enough with the propaganda. Americans are not going to put up with people that sell lies and hate and fear," Kelly Jones tells Inside Edition.
The ex-wife of Alex Jones is speaking out after he was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families in their defamation case against him.
“The truth always comes out. You reap what you sow,” said Kelly Jones, who divorced the notorious conspiracy theorist after eight years of marriage and three kids. “The damages are a declaration — it’s enough with the propaganda. Americans are not going to put up with people that sell lies and hate and fear.”
On Wednesday, eight families of Sandy Hook victims were awarded $965 million over Alex Jones’s claim that the 2012 massacre was a hoax and that the slain children and parents were so-called "crisis actors."
Now some are asking — will the families ever see that money? Although some have said it's unlikely, Kelly Jones says she believes they will. “I hope they get every single cent that they’ve been awarded."
Alex Jones scoffed as he watched the judgment come down. “They actually believe they're getting this money,” he said.
Alex Jones reportedly transferred ownership of his own $3 million house in Austin, Texas, to his new wife, Erika, a yoga instructor. He says he will appeal the verdict.
