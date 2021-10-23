Amanda Knox has shared that she and her husband, Christopher Robinson, have given birth to their first daughter, Eureka.

She shared the news with Instagram followers but warned that it was the only photo of her daughter that she will ever put on social media.

"Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content." she wrote. "It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth.

"I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I've suffered, but I'm doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media. I'm so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us."



Although Amanda vows never to post photos of her daughter on social media, she has let fans in on her pregnancy journey and has published several pics of her growing belly along the way.

"t's not always easy to be at peace with the inevitable, but I think we're figuring it out," she captioned one photo less than a week ago

Online, Amanda has also been actively promoting her "Labyrinths" podcast and says fans can go to part three to get details about the arrival of her daughter.

Months ago, she shared on that same podcast that she suffered a miscarriage. "It is one of the most existential crises that anyone can go through," she told Inside Edition Digital.

"It's actually one of the experiences that most approximates what it feels like to be wrongly convicted, to be quite honest," Knox added. "Because you're going about your life, you think you're doing everything right, you have no reason to think that something bad is going to happen. And then suddenly infertility falls into your lap, and everything you thought was going to be true about your life is called into question."

Amanda Knox was thrust into the spotlight in 2007 after she spent almost four years in an Italian prison in connection with the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy.

Later, Italy's highest court exonerated her and set her free.

