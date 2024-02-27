An American couple who went missing while sailing the world on their yacht are believed to be dead. Three suspects are in custody.

Kathy Brandel and her husband, Ralph Hendry, expected to spend their retirement years at sea. But, their boat, Simplicity, was hijacked off the Caribbean island of Grenada last week by three escaped prisoners, according to authorities.

Authorities say they are presumed dead after allegedly being thrown overboard.

Rob Maher is the couple’s emergency contact.

“We talk about boating as an addiction for which there is no 12-step program. There is so much to appreciate and enjoy and they decided 10 years ago they were gonna take off,” Maher says.

Fellow boaters Tammy and Pete Sisson were close friends with the victims.

“It’s just devastating and not just for us but for the whole community, the sailing community,” Tammy says.

Tammy and Pete took a photo of Kathy and Ralph on the Simplicity in November.

“We picture them just three months ago, in the middle of the ocean, sailing their boat, having a good time,” Pete says.

Megan and Nick O’Kelly spent time with the victims.

“Just sick with heartache that this could be happening to them and anybody in the cruising community is feeling the same way,” Megan says.

Three suspects are being held on immigration-related charges as the murder investigation continues.