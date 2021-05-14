After spending more than a year wearing masks, some people are finding it to be a challenging adjustment to put the face coverings away. "Today" show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb celebrated the new CDC guidelines Friday.

"How long have we been waiting for this moment?" Savannah said as she grabbed Hoda's hand.

"We are doing it. We used to sit on these separate edges," Hoda said, pointing to the ends of their desk.

Co-host Craig Melvin couldn’t join the party, as he’s not fully vaccinated yet.

The hosts of “Good Morning America” remained socially distanced, as did the “CBS This Morning” anchors, but Gayle King expressed how a lot people are probably feeling.

“Now that it’s here, I’m still wearing one,” King said, noting it’s a “hard habit to break.”

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he’s keeping the mask mandate in place for now. Every state is enforcing its own rules when it comes to masks, and it appears many businesses are taking it slow, too.

Kroger Supermarkets, Macy’s and Walgreen’s are some of the businesses saying they will still require masks to enter. And masks are required to travel on planes, trains and buses.

Related Stories