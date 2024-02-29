The mysterious death of a young Amish mother in Pennsylvania is baffling both locals and authorities.

Troopers discovered the body of Rebekah A. Byler, 23, shortly after noon on Monday, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), who were first on the scene.

The death is now being investigated as a criminal homicide, according to PSP, and law enforcement officials are "aggressively investigating all available leads."

Authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect or person of interest in the case, and are now turning to the public for help.

Individuals who live near the victim are being asked to "report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity in the area" to police.

Meanwhile, the Crawford County District Attorney's office said that Byler had been home with her two infant children at the time, neither of whom were injured or harmed in the attack.

It was a relative and family friend who discovered the body in the living room of the home on Monday, according to police.

Authorities released no additional information but a friend of the victim tells Inside Edition Digital that Rebekah was six-months pregnant.

That friend also said that Rebekah's husband, Andy, allegedly saw her last when he left the home at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

A Go Fund Me is now raising money for Andy and the couple's two children in hopes that they can purchase a new home after this horrific homicide.