Mystery as Pregnant Amish Woman, 23, Is Murdered in Broad Daylight While Home With Her 2 Infant Children

Crime
Rebekah Byler Murder - stock image
Police have no suspects yet and are investigating the death of Rebekah Byler as a criminal homicide (stock photo above).Getty Images
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 9:49 AM PST, February 29, 2024

A friend of Rebekah Byler tells Inside Edition Digital that Rebekah was six months pregnant. That friend also said that Rebekah's husband Andy last saw her when he left the home at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

The mysterious death of a young Amish mother in Pennsylvania is baffling both locals and authorities.

Troopers discovered the body of Rebekah A. Byler, 23, shortly after noon on Monday, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), who were first on the scene.

The death is now being investigated as a criminal homicide, according to PSP, and law enforcement officials are "aggressively investigating all available leads."

Authorities have yet to publicly identify a suspect or person of interest in the case, and are now turning to the public for help.

Individuals who live near the victim are being asked to "report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity in the area" to police.

Meanwhile, the Crawford County District Attorney's office said that Byler had been home with her two infant children at the time, neither of whom were injured or harmed in the attack.

It was a relative and family friend who discovered the body in the living room of the home on Monday, according to police.

Authorities released no additional information but a friend of the victim tells Inside Edition Digital that Rebekah was six-months pregnant.

That friend also said that Rebekah's husband, Andy, allegedly saw her last when he left the home at around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

A Go Fund Me is now raising money for Andy and the couple's two children in hopes that they can purchase a new home after this horrific homicide.

 

Related Stories

Victim Who Escaped Audrii Cunningham Murder Suspect Speaks Out
Mom, 51, Confesses to Murder of Newborn Found in Airport Trash: Cops
Teen Who Filmed Murder of Disabled Girl for $9M Gets 99 Years

 

Two 16-Year-Olds Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murder of Transgender GirlCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
1

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death

Crime
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
2

Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse

Crime
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
3

Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
4

Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.

Crime
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
5

Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime