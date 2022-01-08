Congrats to "Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider, an engineer from Oakland, California, who on Friday officially earned over one million dollars while playing the game.

With $1,019,600 in all-time winnings, Amy Schneider has joined a very exclusive club among Jeopardy! Champions," the show wrote on Twitter.

And Ken Jennings noted that she did it in just 28 games. "Faster than my pace and tied with Matt Amodio," he said.

Not only is Amy the fifth contestant to win a million dollars in "Jeopardy!" history — the fourth in regular-season play — but she is the first woman to do so, and is the game show's highest-earning female contender.

And for the Final Jeopardy! answer, Amy said her wager was calculated, so even if she lost, she would have still won $1 million.

When Ken Jennings joked that it was a pessimistic wager, Amy noted that she was being cautious and "didn't feel great about the category."

"I've missed a couple wagers, and it does start to like, be there in the back of your mind," she said.

When asked how it felt to be a "Jeopardy!" millionaire, Amy said "Pretty good!"

"It feels amazing, it feels strange," the champion also said in a press release, according to People. "It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name."

Other contestants who have won over a million dollars are Ken Jennings, who won $2,520,700 in 74 wins, James Holzhauer, who won $2,462,216 in 32 wins, and Matt Amodio, who won $1,518,601 during his 38-game winning streak in 2021.

Not only did Amy make history with her win, but People adds that she was the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show's "Tournament of Champions."

In addition, in December, she became the highest-ranked female contestant and she also broke the record for highest female earner of all time.

"It's just so surprising," she said after reaching her 10-game streak back in November. "I'm not going to pretend I didn't think I could do good, but this has just been so much better than I thought I would do that it's really hard to say what it means yet."

