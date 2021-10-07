An Entire Town in Historic Tennessee Region Is Up for Grabs | Inside Edition

An Entire Town in Historic Tennessee Region Is Up for Grabs

Offbeat
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:36 AM PDT, October 7, 2021

Water Valley was built around 1900, and sits on seven acres of land.

Ever wanted to own an entire town? It may sound like the premise of "Schitt's Creek," but there's a real town in Tennessee that's currently up for grabs.

Water Valley was built around 1900 and sits on seven acres of land. There's an original barn, four general stores, and a three-bedroom, three-bath residence waiting for someone to call it home.

According to realtor Crista Swartz, the four owners she represents have already had interest from Los Angeles."We've had a couple calls from Hollywood asking if they might buy the whole town to use a movie set."

But they're hoping Water Valley will stay true to its Tennessee history.

Just how much would a buyer need to shell out to call Water Valley, Tennessee, their town? $725,000.

That's less than the median price of a single-family home in the state of California, according to the California Association of Realtors.

"I think this is very much a steal," Swartz adds. "For someone who has more money to invest in it to make it what it should be, this is an incredible bargain."

