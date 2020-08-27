Are the 'Selling Sunset' Castmates Actually Realtors?

They're hot, they're fierce and they're selling luxury mansions on the hit Netflix show "Selling Sunset." But are they actually realtors or do they just play them on TV?

Chrissy Teigen, who is in the process of selling her $23.9 million Beverly Hills mansion, started the speculation in a recent tweet.

"I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked," she tweeted.

So, Inside Edition checked them out, and got the answer: they're definitely realtors.

"We are all licensed agents," real estate broker Jason Oppenheim told Inside Edition. His brokerage the Oppenheim Group is the one featured on the show. "We've been licensed, I think over 50 years of combined experience."

Oppenheim showed Inside Edition real estate licenses issued by the state of California. Davina Potratz has had her real estate license for 14 years. Mary Fitzgerald has been showing properties for 12 years.

