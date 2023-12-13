Actor André Braugher has died at the age of 61 after what his publicist called “a brief illness.”

Braugher is best known as the star of the television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

The actor lived in a New Jersey town far from the lights of Hollywood. He flew to Los Angeles for work but once said he wanted to focus on his family.

Hailing from Chicago, Braugher was a Stanford University and Juilliard School graduate. He first hit the screen in the 1989 film “Glory,” about the Civil War’s first all-African-American regiment, starring Denzel Washington.

Braugher won two Emmys, including one for his role in the crime series “Homicide: Life on the Street.” He met his wife of 32 years, Ami Brabson, on the show.

Tributes poured in Wednesday for the esteemed actor.

His “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star Terry Crews writes, “This hurts. You left us too soon.”

Braugher starred opposite Viola Davis for the live broadcast of the Norman Lear sitcom “Good Times” in 2019.

“Heartbreaking,” the Oscar winner wrote. “You went way too soon.”