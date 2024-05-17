The Kentucky woman who killed her husband and sister before dying in a shootout with her brother suffered from "clinically diagnosed mental disorders," her husband said before his murder.

Investigators with the Kentucky State Police and other local law enforcement agencies are still working to piece together the events leading up to the night of May 3, when Angela Gosser, a 50-year-old mother, allegedly killed her husband, got into her car, drove across county lines, shot her sister dead in her motor vehicle, and then broke into her brother's home, where she died in a shootout with him.

The motive behind this cross-coounty shooting spreee is still a mystery, but new infotrmation is coming to light about the mental state of the shooter.

Court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital show that Angela Gosser and her husband Larry were involved in divorce proceedings in 2009, but then reconciled the following year.

During those proceedings, Larry said in an order seeking emergency custody of the couple's then 14-year-old son that in addition to "mental disorders," his wife Angela "has in the past abused or neglected to properly administer [her prescription] medications," "has a history of abusing prescription medications," and had been hospitalized on multiple occasions due to suicidal ideations.

In that same filing, Larry and his lawyer also said that Angela hosted parties at her home where she allowed underage children to consume alcohol and "kept slumping over the steering wheel" while driving her son home one night around that time.

Larry also said that Angela was an "unfit" mother in his filing, and the judge ultimately sided with the father and granted him sole temporary custody of his son.

In the middle of those divorce proceedings, the couple's daughter Amanda sought a protection order against her mother.

Amanda, who was born in 1991 when Angela was 17 and Larry was 39, said that her mother had been threatening her amid the ongoing divorce and allegedly said that if her daughter "tells the things [her mom] has done [she] will pay," according to a copy of the domestic violence petition filed by the then-teenager and obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

"She has sent texts before 'calling me a b**** and saying she would stomp my a**,'" said the petition. Amanda said that as a result, she was afraid to be at home at night and feared her mother might attack her.

The family's movements and the status of their relationships between then and earlier this month remain unclear. Also unclear are the motivations that drove Angela Gosser to kill her husband, her sister and try to kill her brother before she was ultimately killed him. Authorities with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) discovered who they later realized was the first of Gosser's several victims about 6:30 p.m. on May 3, when they found a man "lying beside the road approximately 200 feet from his residence."

That man, who they later identified as 73-year-old Larry V. Gosser, had died from "what appeared to be a gunshot wound."

He was discovered by his son Brendon, who had lived on his parents' property after they gifted him a plot of land in recent years, according to Pulaski County public records.

Approximately an hour later, officials received a report of a shooting at a residence and arrived to find a deceased woman and a man with life-threatening injuries, according to the Kentucky State Police (KSP). They identified the woman as Angela Gosser and the man as her brother, Daryl Wilson.

Officers were still on the scene of that shooting when a welfare check came in for another Russell County resident, who officials said they found shot dead in a motor vehicle near the residence. They identified that victim as Angela Gosser's sister, Jennifer Wilson,

A preliminary investigation by KSP determined that Gosser saw Jennifer while driving to their brother's home and that Gosser "armed herself with a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the passenger area of the vehicle, fatally striking [her sister]."

Then, once she arrived at Daryl's home, Gosser "armed herself with a firearm and forced entry into the residence," said KSP.

Gosser and Daryl Wilson then exchanged gunfire once she entered the home, KSP said. Gosser's wounds proved to be fatal. Daryl is being treated for 'life-threatening injuries" at the University of Kentucky Hospital, said KSP. He has not been charged with a crime.