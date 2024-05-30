A New York jury convicted Donald Trump on all 34 felony counts related to the falsifying of business records on Thursday to cover up a sexual encounter with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump is now the first American to be elected president and declared a felon,

A red-faced and agitated Trump could be seen shaking the hand of his son Eric Trump as he exited the courtroom on Thursday, with Eric consoling his father and patting him on the back as he made his way back to Trump Tower.

Prosecutors accused Trump of faking records and business expenses in order to reimburse his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 that he paid to Daniels in exchange for her silence about her sexual dalliance with Trump. Both Daniels and Cohen testified at the trial, but Trump himself did not take the stand.

Trump will now return to court on July 11 for his sentencing, and while he could face up to four years in prison will likely not serve time behind bars. That sentence will be determined by the judge, and be handed down just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention.

This does not conclude the case as Trump is likely to appeal the verdict, He is also facing additional felony charges in three other criminal cases at this time. None of those cases are expected to go to trial prior to Election Day.

Trump continues to deny sleeping with Daniels and making up fake legal charges to pay back Cohen. Testifying under oath, Daniels said she did have sex with Trump in Lake Tahoe and Cohen said he paid the adult film star $130,000 for her silence.