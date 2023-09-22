One very angry man transformed himself into the Incredible Hulk during a recent round of golf.

It all began with an argument over a golf ball.

A woman accused the man of playing what was her ball as his own ball, prompting a terrifying transformation in the man.

He launched into a non-sensical tirade, saying: "You see that? That's a dude that's been to heaven ... And you want to test god? You come get it."

After that he tore of his shirt while screaming and flexing for all to see.

Ken Davies was out enjoying a round of golf at the same Michigan country club when he heard the ruckus on the course. He then pulled out his phone and managed to get video of the mad-as-hell man menacing golfers and creating mayhem.

Now, thanks to some internet sleuthing, the identity of the Incredible Hulk golfer is no longer a mystery.

It is not Dr. Bruce Banner, but rather 41-year-old John Reeb, a realtor from Ohio with a history of run-ins with the law.