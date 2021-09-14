One of the teens who stabbed a classmate in the so-called Slender Man case has been released from custody.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier was one of two girls convicted by a Wisconsin jury of trying to kill her classmate to please a mythical character known as Slender Man.

In 2014, Weier and Morgan Geyser, both 12 years old, lured Payton Lautner to the woods, stabbed her repeatedly, and left her for dead. Payton survived the attack.

In July, a judge ordered the mental health facility where Weier has been treated for the past four years to come up with a plan for her release.

“The court does not find that there's clear and convincing evidence that Anissa Weier poses a significant threat of bodily harm to herself or others,” Judge Michael O. Bohren said at the time.

Weier petitioned the court for conditional release earlier this year, stating she was sorry and claiming she was no longer a threat to society.

Weier will reportedly have her internet access monitored, won’t be able to leave Waukesha county without permission, and will have to continue getting mental health treatment as part of her release.

Steve Lyons, an attorney for the victim’s family, says they are disappointed Weier didn’t serve more time for the brutal crime.

"We thought this day would come, and we're disappointed the sentence wasn't served longer," he stated.

Peyton Lautner is now in college, has a job, and no longer lives in the same county.

