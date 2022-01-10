Anna Nicole Smith Netflix Documentary Will Contain Never-Before-Seen Footage of Late Model: Report

The late Anna Nicole Smith is set to be the subject of a forthcoming Netflix documentary by director Ursula Macfarlane, Variety reported.

The yet-to-be titled documentary promises to have never-before-seen footage of the late model and tabloid sensation, according to Variety. It will take a look at her “balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix,” Variety reported.

"I approached Anna Nicole's story as an epic mystery tale. How did someone with so much charisma and jaw-dropping beauty, with the world at her feet, fall so far, so quickly?" Macfarlane said in a statement obtained by People.

"Now feels like the right time to re-examine the life of yet another beautiful young woman whose life has been picked over and ultimately destroyed by our culture," Macfarlane continued. "I am thrilled to work with Netflix and Propagate to make a moving, unflinching and sensitive portrayal of one of the most misunderstood women of our time."

A release date for the documentary has not yet been announced.

Smith’s life was the story of legend – a small town single mom from Texas who shot to fame in the early '90s as a Guess jeans model and later 1993’s Playboy's Playmate of the Year.

Smith, born Vickie Lynn Hogan, was one of six kids from a poor Texas family. She worked at her local WalMart and a diner as a waitress but by the time she was 17, she dropped out of school, got married and had her first child, Daniel.

Her husband at the time pushed her to become a model but she was turned down at every agency because of her hair color, weight or look, she told Inside Edition in 1993.

Then, Playboy took notice of her. Her career took off. She modeled for Guess Jeans, appearing on billboards around the world.

In 1994 she married 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II after meeting him in a strip club where she was performing. A year after they got married, Smith became a widow. A long legal battle with his family members over his estate ensued.

She appeared in movies, television shows and “The Anna Nicole Smith Show,” a reality show that followed her every move.

Behind the scenes though, she suffered from drug addiction and depression.

On Sept. 7, 2006, Smith became a mom for the second time and gave birth to Dannielynn Birkhead. But only three days later, her world came crashing down when her son, Daniel, died of a drug overdose.

Months later, Smith herself died of a drug overdose in a Florida hotel room. She was 39.

