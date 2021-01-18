Anthony Scaramucci Says Even He Got Invited to Trump Military Sendoff: ‘Trust Me That Had to Be a Mass Email’

Anthony Scaramucci didn’t leave the White House on the best of terms. So the fact that the former communications director got an invitation to Trump’s military sendoff at Andrews Air Force Base, Scaramucci says, is a sign that “they’re looking for people” to attend.

“Trust me, that had to be a mass email if one of them got sent to me,” he told Inside Edition.

Trump will be boarding Air Force One for the last time at 8 a.m. Tuesday from the base, where he’s planning quite the “going away” party for himself.

“The president wants a big send off with lots of flair,” ABC News senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce told Inside Edition. “We've heard that he wants to be surrounded by uniformed military at Joint Base Andrews. There'll be a military band. He wants a red carpet. We're even heard that he may be flanked by troops as he boards Air Force One for the final time. And there may even be an Air Force fighter jet flyover. So Trump — going out of Washington in Trump style.”

The White House seems to be desperate for a big crowd at the event, sending out this invitation: “All guests must arrive between 6:00 AM and 7:15 AM. You may RSVP up to five guests!”

But Scaramucci says he won’t be attending.

Meanwhile, Trump is staying out of sight for the seventh straight day, meeting with his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to go over a list of about 100 pardons.

He also met with longtime supporter, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who came to the White House reportedly to talk to Trump about declaring martial law to stay in power. One close-up photo taken by a Washington Post photographer shows the tycoon with his notes mentioning the words “Insurrection Act now” and “martial law if necessary.”

Melania Trump is under fire for refusing to honor a first lady tradition — meeting her successor to exchange gifts. It was a courtesy extended to her four years ago by Michelle Obama. But Scaramucci said that was Trump’s decision, not Melania’s.

“That’s 100% President Trump. That’s his decision. This is a sore loser. This is a guy that got trounced in the election," Scaramucci said.

