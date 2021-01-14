Trump Losing Business Contracts Amid Capitol Breach Blowback

Any thoughts that Donald Trump might have had about capitalizing on his time as president may be out the window. The Trump empire is losing partners and business relationships at a stunning rate.

The blowback coming Trump’s way since the riots at the Capitol has been non-stop. He was impeached for the second time and kicked off social media platforms. His allies are turning on him.

Meanwhile, New York City is moving to cancel its contracts with the Trump organization to operate the Central Park carousel, and the Wollman Skating Rink. The PGA bailed out of hosting the 2022 PGA championship at the Trump golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"One person told me that that hurts him the most, more than anything. To him it was almost like the presidency,” Melania Trump biographer Mary Jordan told Inside Edition.

Jordan continued, “He is isolated, angry and outright furious.”

The crisis is also threatening to unravel the prospects for Trump's children, especially Ivanka, who reportedly had dreams of one day becoming America's first female president.

“He told people that he was really running for president to show Ivanka how to do it,” Jordan said.

We're also learning that most of the Trumps appear to be following the president's lead and moving to the state of Florida.

Ivanka and Jared are reportedly building a new home on Indian Creek Island in Miami. It’s nicknamed the billionaire's bunker. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle are also reportedly looking for a place in Jupiter, Florida. Tiffany Trump is said to be living at a five-star hotel in Miami.

As for Melania, Jordan said, “It’s not a good look for her not to be extending the traditional niceties to the incoming first lady. Michelle Obama did it for her, and that was a pretty tough election.”

CNN is quoting a White House official saying the first lady is not sad to be leaving the White House, adding that she has been quietly packing up her things even before her husband publicly said Joe Biden would be the next president.

