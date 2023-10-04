French government officials say Paris has become the epicenter for bed bug infestations.

The bed bug epidemic has caused anxiety as tourists return to the United States and France prepares to welcome the world for the Olympic games in 2024.

Travel expert and host of the Globethotter podcast, Cassy Martinez, says in an international city like Paris, the infestations are no surprise.

“It makes sense. It’s easy for these sorts of things to get out of hand,” Martinez tells Inside Edition Digital.

Martinez believes social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram encouraged more new travelers to follow their dreams of a European vacation without knowing some of the risks.

“You have more people than ever before that are new to this and maybe experiencing or passing around bed bugs, and they don’t even realize it,” Martinez says.

Luxury hotels, the Paris metro system and movie theaters have been infested.

The French capital city’s deputy mayor says “no one is safe,” and asked for “coordinated efforts” to get the bed bug problem under control.

Bed bugs feed on the blood of warm-blooded animals, like pets and humans. They are often found in mattresses, sofas, and pillows, which make tourist hotspots like hotels and hostels prime biting ground.

Bites from bed bugs can cause issues that range from itchy lesions on the skin to severe allergic reactions. Luckily, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “bed bugs are not known to spread disease.”

While cleaning and extermination work to an extent, travelers who pick up bed bugs may have to discard their belongings.

“You might have to get rid of a lot of your clothes. You might have to go to the charity shop, and again, look for those clothes to make sure they don’t have bed bugs and just start fresh. You’ve got to be detached because bed bugs will attach themselves to everything,” Martinez says.

It is important to take precautions and be aware, but Martinez says bugs are not a good enough reason to stay at home.

“A lot of people are looking for reasons to be like, ‘Nope, there it is. There’s my reason to not go see the world.’ And it’s just like, honestly, do not go that route. The world is so big, so vast, you will survive,” Martinez says. “Go see the world, check your sheets, have a good time, and don’t let fear run your life.”