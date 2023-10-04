Tech Tycoon Spends Millions on Creating His Own Fountain of Youth

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:52 AM PDT, October 4, 2023

A study found 97 percent of Americans have a fear of aging. Bryan Johnson, 46, claims to have found the fountain of youth.

One tech tycoon is spending millions of dollars to finance his quest for eternal youth.

Bryan Johnson believes his current lifestyle has led him to the fountain of youth and has reversed his biological age.

“I have the cardiovascular capacity of an 18-year-old,” Johnson says.

The 46-year-old starts his morning off with five-minute light therapy and an hour-long workout.

Johnson then recharges with a salad made up of broccoli, cauliflower, black lentils and ginger. In his quest to balance the perfect diet based on scientific evidence, Johnson maintains a vegan diet and consumes 2,000 calories a day.

Unlike many others who allow themselves a cheat day to indulge, Johnson told Inside Edition that “the idea of cheating makes me feel sick.”

Along with his meals, he takes more than 100 pills a day to help maintain his youth. 

Johnson spends up to two hours a day inside his own personal clinic where he undergoes red light therapy, which supposedly increases energy and skin quality.

If his rigorous lifestyle wasn’t enough, Johnson also participated in a multi-generational plasma exchange with his son and father. Johnson received a liter of plasma from his son, and he donated a liter of his own plasma to his father. 

Based on what Johnson has been documenting, he believes he will live for a long time.

Johnson sold his tech company in 2013 to PayPal for $800 million.

Related Stories

Celebs Praise Pamela Anderson's Makeup-Free Look at Paris Fashion Week
Pop Star Sia Reveals She Had Facelift After Years Hiding Behind Wigs
Shouting at Children Is Just as Bad as Sexual, Physical Abuse: Study
Tom Hanks Warns to 'Beware' of Fake Dental Plan Ad Using AI Version of HimNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison
1

Mother Who Let Daughter, 12, Have Child With Man, 24, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

Crime
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police
2

Teenager Stabs Co-Worker Over Missing AirPods: Police

Crime
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder
Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder
3

Mother Accused of Twice Running Over Student, 15, She Thought Was Bullying Son Acquitted of Attempted Murder

Crime
Man Arrested in Connection to 1996 Las Vegas Murder of Tupac Shakur: Report
Man Arrested in Connection to 1996 Las Vegas Murder of Tupac Shakur: Report
4

Man Arrested in Connection to 1996 Las Vegas Murder of Tupac Shakur: Report

Crime
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline
How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline
5

How Comedy Writer Jason Roeder Wrote The Onion’s Famous Recurring Gun Violence Headline

Entertainment
Meth-Fueled Murderer Taylor Schabusiness Wears Spit Hood as She Is Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
Meth-Fueled Murderer Taylor Schabusiness Wears Spit Hood as She Is Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole
6

Meth-Fueled Murderer Taylor Schabusiness Wears Spit Hood as She Is Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

Crime