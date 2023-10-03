Pop Singer Sia Reveals She Had Facelift After Years of Hiding Behind Wigs

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:09 PM PDT, October 3, 2023

“When Sia came on stage, it was a shock. Like everybody looked at her and they lost their minds,” the musician’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, tells Inside Edition.

Pop singer Sia, known for hiding her face under wigs, revealed she underwent a facelift.

The Australian-born singer made the announcement at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, where she presented her surgeon with the outstanding achievement in medicine award.

Dr. Talei performed Sia’s surgery nine months ago.

“I make little incisions right around the hairline into the ear, behind the ear, where you can hide them nicely,” Dr. Talei says. “I move those soft tissues back up. That’s why everyone looks natural, normal, and there is no pulling in this procedure.”

Sia has acknowledged that despite her fame, she felt “so insecure” about the way she looked.

Now, 10 years after she burst onto the scene, Sia is letting the world see her face.

“She’s just so much happier now,” Dr. Talei says.

