Cameras were briefly allowed inside, as former President Donald Trump was in the New York City courthouse.

Cameras caught Trump locked in a stare-down at the judge, who has ruled Trump inflated the value of his assets. What happened in the case could decide whether the former "Apprentice" star retains control over some of his businesses.

The former president locked eyes on Justice Arthur Engoron, who seemed to be unfazed by Trump’s glare. Engoron removed his glasses and mugged for cameras.

On the other side of the courtroom, four rows behind Trump, sat New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who fixed her gaze on him.

Trump had the option to not show up at New York’s State Supreme Court Monday, but seemed determined to make a stand.

The former president departed Trump Tower Monday morning. His motorcade made its processions through the streets of Manhattan to the downtown courthouse.

“No one is above the law,” James said.

Trump made an eight-minute speech for camera crews and reporters upon arriving at the courthouse, which made him late for his hearing.

The judge has already ruled that Trump and his sons Don Jr. and Eric, who was by his father’s side, committed civil fraud. The trial is to determine six remaining claims in the lawsuit, including allegations of conspiracy, falsifying business records and insurance fraud and what the penalties might be. The attorney general wants Trump to pay $250 million. The Trumps all deny wrongdoing and Donald Trump has called the case a “sham.”

Meanwhile, Capitol Police are investigating a far-left Democrat for pulling a fire alarm as Congress scrambled to avoid a government shutdown over the weekend.

An image shows New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman caught in the act.

Bowman claims it was an innocent mistake.

“I was rushing to make a vote, I was trying to get through a door. I thought the alarm would open the door,” Bowman said in a statement.

Republicans say Bowman’s act was a blatant attempt to disrupt the proceedings.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, coming to Bowman’s defense, says “They’re filing a motion to expel a member who, in a moment of panic, was trying to escape a vestibule. Give me a break.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says what Rep. Bowman did “should not go without punishment.”