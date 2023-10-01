Philadelphia TV News Anchor Aziza Shuler Opens Up About Upbringing and Journey With Alopecia
“When I think about how far I have come, it makes me emotional because I never thought that I would get to this point,” Aziza Shuler says.
A popular television news anchor in Philadelphia shared an important personal secret with her viewers that she had been keeping for most of her life.
Emmy award-winning personality Aziza Shuler revealed she has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out, which she has had since she was 12 years old.
“I still get emotional talking about it,” Shuler says. “I was born while my mother was in jail in Virginia."
Shuler and her six siblings were put into foster care where she says she was physically and sexually abused.
“I woke up one day with a bald spot about the size of a lemon slice and within a year, all of my hair had fallen out,” Shuler says. “For me to lose my hair in middle school, it was embarrassing. I felt ashamed and frankly, I felt ugly.”
Shuler started wearing wigs but she made the decision to ditch them. She says everyone at CBS Philadelphia has welcomed her new look, and so have the viewers.
“When I think about how far I have come, it makes me emotional because I never thought that I would get to this point. I believed I would wear a wig my whole life. I believed I would hide my whole life,” Shuler says. “I am extremely proud of myself.”
