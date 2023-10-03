There is nothing like the unconditional love one gets from their dog, but would that beloved canine be there for their owner if their life were in jeopardy?

Inside Edition and Lisa Guerrero put three dogs to the test to see how they would react if their owners suddenly started to drown

Also on hand was Maria Gray, the founder of the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue. They specialize in saves called helocasting, where dogs actually jump out of helicopters to assist with rescue operations.

"They have 400 operational dogs that patrol the beaches. They do about 80 to 100 rescues every year with the dogs," Maria says of the organization.

Maria says her dogs are rigorously trained and certified to help tow people to shore. Earlier this year, two fishermen were rescued by one of aria's dogs in Pennsylvania.

But could an everyday dog carry out this same lifesaving fete?

Watch to see what these three dogs do when their distressed owners display signs of drowning. Will they rush in to save them, stand by and watch, or find themselves in need of their own animal rescue?

Maria says however that no owner should rely on their dog to save their life.

"To realistically rely on your dog to save you in the water, you need to need to rigorously train that dog over and over again," explains Maria.

At the end of the day, Maria says it's imperative to leave the real rescues to the professionals.