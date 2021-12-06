Peruvian archaeologists recently found mummified remains in good condition in the Cajamarquilla archaeological site located east of Lima.



The mummy was discovered in the fetal position, and the body reportedly belongs to a man dating back to pre-Inca times.

Pieter Van Dalen Luna, an archaeologist and professor at San Marcos University says that since the mummy was found tied up in rope with its hands covering the face, it was part of a local funeral.

The mummy was also surrounded by various offerings, including pots, ceramics, and gourds with botanical remains.

Archaeologists reportedly hope this discovery will help them better understand cultural practices and traditions during the pre-Inca times.

Related Stories