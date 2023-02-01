Arctic Chill Cripples Southern States With Widespread Power Outages and Over 400 Car Accidents on Icy Roads

Millions of Americans living in the southern portion of the country are getting a rare taste of winter as temperatures plummet below freezing in Arizona, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and New Mexico.

The current arctic chill also descended upon Texas, where residents are dealing with widespread power outages and icy roads.

Police reported on Monday that there had already been over 400 car accidents caused by the frigid temperatures.

Victor Morales of AAA tells Inside Edition that driving on icy roads is far more manageable with a few helpful tips.

The most important tip is to never slam on the brakes, and instead pump the brakes if the car starts to slide.

"You want to just start sliding with a skid over to where you want to go," explains Morales.

The good news is that temperatures are expected to return to normal in the South in the coming days.

