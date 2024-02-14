"The Newlywed Game" first aired in 1966 and became a television staple for a quarter of a century. Newly married couples answered cringe-worthy questions to see how much they really know about each other. So where are some of the couples now?

Sharon and Garvin Kotzin appeared on the show in 1977.

“So many years later, they are still talking about it. It’s amazing,” Garvin says.

Garvin gave one unforgettable answer on the show when he was asked about the busiest place he and his wife had “made whoopee,” and he accidentally recalled a time with another person.

“We are still living it down,” Garvin tells Inside Edition.

Their simple secret to a long and successful marriage is having fun together.

“We still have fun,” Sharon says.

Jeri and Mike Wirtz appeared on the show in 1977 as well.

“We wanted to win,” Mike says.

“We wanted a bedroom set,” Jeri says.

Jeri wanted to go on the show but Mike had reservations.

“She told me about it and I said don’t do that,” Mike says.

After 46 years of marriage, Jeri and Mike were still able to accurately answer questions about each other — just like on the game show so many years ago.