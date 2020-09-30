Are Mail-In Ballots Being Dumped Into Ditches and Rivers?

Concern about absentee ballots has been a focal point of criticism by President Donald Trump who has frequently questioned the expansion of voting by mail, claiming that the country will see significantly more voter fraud in this year's election as more Americans cast their votes from home. Right now, the U.S. Postal Service is conducting an investigation after a viral story regarding three trays of mail found on the side of a Wisconsin highway swept across conservative media outlets.

Several mail-in ballots were, in fact, found in the shuffle of letters that ended up in a ditch at the intersection of two highways in Greenville, Wisconsin, shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Snopes, a fact-checking website.

“The mail was supposed to be in transit to the post office. The content of the mail was mixed but did contain several absentee ballots," Lt. Ryan Carpenter supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Division of the sheriff's office said in a statement. It was not indicated if the absentee ballots were blank or filled out by voters, the report added. The Sheriff's office added that they did not "look at the ballots specifically" before turning them over to the Postal Inspector who will be conducting an investigation.

“We are aware of some mail including absentee ballots recovered in Greenville, Outagamie County earlier this week,” Francis Pilon, a Postal Service spokesman told the Post Crescent. “The U.S. Postal Service is investigating this matter, and we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Ballot issues are no stranger to Wisconsin, a state that has a recent history of technical conflicts during election season. Earlier this year, 2,693 voters in Milwaukee did not receive their absentee ballots due to production issues on March 22 and March 23, according to a report by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Nearly half of those people eventually voted either with a replacement ballot or at the polls.

Still, President Donald Trump has repeatedly made false claims regarding widespread fraud in mail-in elections. Most recently, during Tuesday's presidential debates, Trump accused postal workers in West Virginia of selling ballots and even dumping them in rivers and creeks, NBC reported.

"They have mailmen with lots of -- did you see what’s going on. Take a look at West Virginia, mailmen selling the ballots. They are being sold. They are being dumped in rivers. This is a horrible thing for our country,” said President Trump during the debates.

There have been no reported incidents of ballots being sold by mailmen during the 2020 election, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner told WDTV.

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballots by visiting myvote.wi.gov and clicking on "Track My Ballot."

RELATED STORIES

Mike Tyson Is Ready to Vote for the 1st Time Ever. This Is Why He's Never Done So Before.

Georgia Wrongly Removed More Than 200,000 Voters From Its Rolls, ACLU-Commissioned Report Finds

What's Happening to the Post Office? Mail Boxes, Trucks Disappear Amid Trump's Unproven Voter Fraud Claims