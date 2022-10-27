Every Halloween, haunted houses are a popular attraction across the U.S. People flock to them just to be terrified.

Odds are, you've never thought about the live actors who provide all those thrills and chills. They're generally unrecognizable behind all the heavy monster makeup.

But an Inside Edition investigation has found that some of them are monsters in real life, too.

Kim Neubauer says she discovered her coworker at a haunted house in Columbia Station, Ohio, was a registered sex offender who raped two kids.

“It’s very scary to have people like that working around children in the dark,” Neubauer said.

She says he and two other convicted sex offenders worked at the haunted house. They were recently fired, the owner told Inside Edition.

Our investigation discovered several convicted sexual predators who worked alongside kids at haunted houses across the country.

In California, one convict went by the name "Trixter the Clown." He worked at a haunted house for years, but in June, he was convicted of running a sex ring and raping 18 women and girls. He's been sentenced to 200 years behind bars.

Trixter the Clown was hired by two brothers who call themselves the "Bloodshed Brothers” to creep the halls and scare guests at their hit haunted house, Field of Screams, outside Los Angeles. Their real names are Zach and Jeromy Ball.

At 14, Bree Drumwright worked at the Bloodshed Brothers’ attraction in high school. She says Zach Ball led her into an empty room at the haunted house to make out.

“It still hurts. I wish I could get the closure, but it still hurts,” Drumwright said.

Maddie Estrada also worked with the Bloodshed Brothers.

“They would bring coolers of alcohol, and they would make sure it was sweet stuff, like Mike’s Hard Lemonade or fruity things that would be yummy for kids,” Estrada said.

At just 16 years old, Estrada says Zach Ball pressured her into a sexual relationship. He was 24.

“I was a kid. And just having this abusive man be the only person that I could rely on for advice or comfort — and he didn’t even give that to me,” Estrada said.

Jeromy Ball was never charged, but Zach Ball pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a minor and now has to register as a sex offender. He was released after just one day in jail.

“It’s such a slap in the face to me and all of the other victims,” Estrada said.

Inside Edition caught up with Zach Ball as he was walking down the sidewalk. When asked about the allegations against him, he gave no comment.

