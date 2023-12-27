Kids are going home for Christmas and finding expired foods in their parents' refrigerators as part of a growing trend this holiday season.

In one TikTok, a young woman found sesame oil in her mother’s fridge that expired in February of 2015. She also found a bottle of hot sauce that expired in August 2018.

The trend leads to an important question: are those Christmas leftovers safe to eat?

Chef Jason Goldstein tells Inside Edition that smelling or tasting food to see if it has gone bad is not a good idea because sometimes, the food won’t smell or taste bad at all. “It just depends on the type of bacteria,” Goldstein says.

The chef says meat or chicken can last three or four days in the fridge and fish is good for up to three days. Cheese can last in the fridge for up to one week.

“What you store it in matters. Don’t use plastic, because plastic is porous and is easier to contaminate. Use glass to store your food,” Goldstein says.