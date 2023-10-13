Arizona Dad Strips Down at School Board Meeting to Protest More Lenient Dress Code

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:26 PM PDT, October 13, 2023

“I think Hooters has a more strict dress code than this one,” Ira Latham says.

A dad of a public school student who was not happy about the possibility of a relaxed dress code found a memorable way to make his point.

A debate was occurring at a school board meeting in Arizona about adopting a more lenient dress code. After some back and forth, Ira Latham figured the only way to make his point was to start taking his clothes off.

The father removed his shorts and Polo shirt to model a small black top and daisy dukes.

“Under the proposed policy, this would be appropriate in the classroom,” Latham said to board members. “Now if you ask me, this is inappropriate for a board meeting.”

Latham tells Inside Edition he went to a local thrift shop to pick up his new clothes.

“The statement I made was simply, ‘this is not appropriate for a classroom,'” Latham says. “I think Hooters has a more strict dress code than this one."

Crop tops are a staple in teenage closets. One girl on TikTok shows how she wears one every day. Another teen showed in a TikTok the pile of crop tops in her bedroom. 

Latham is not the only frustrated parent. A Boston Globe headline reads “Crop tops. Shorts all year long. Please, make it stop.”

Despite Latham’s efforts, the school board voted three to two to approve the more relaxed dress code.

Related Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Separated in 2016
How AngelWing Side Guards on Trucks May Prevent Underride Crashes
Sherri Papini a No-Show at Divorce Hearing After Serving Jail Sentence
1981 DeLorean with 977 Miles Found in Wisconsin BarnOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in Public
Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in Public
1

Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in Public

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was Killer
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was Killer
2

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was Killer

Crime
85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in Custody
85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in Custody
3

85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in Custody

Crime
Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to Shreds
Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to Shreds
4

Bear Gets Stuck Inside Car at Bachelorette Party in Lake Tahoe and Rips Interior to Shreds

Animals
How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized Paragliders
How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized Paragliders
5

How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized Paragliders

News
Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in Public
Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in Public
6

Boy, 12, Convicted of Murder After Shooting Young Father Dead When He Asked Boy's Uncle Not to Pee in Public

Crime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was Killer
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was Killer
7

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Mom of Victim Ethan Chapin Recalls Fury Over Speculations Her Son Was Killer

Crime
85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in Custody
85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in Custody
8

85-Year-Old Utah Man Arrested for Murdering His Wife Dies Day After Being Put in Custody

Crime
How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized Paragliders
How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized Paragliders
9

How Hamas Infiltrated Israel With Motorized Paragliders

News
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Surviving Students Were Awake and Texting While Roommates Massacred - Report
Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Surviving Students Were Awake and Texting While Roommates Massacred - Report
10

Bryan Kohberger Murder Trial: Surviving Students Were Awake and Texting While Roommates Massacred - Report

Crime