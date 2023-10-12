Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and Will Smith have been separated for seven years.

Pinkett Smith dropped the news while promoting her book, telling NBC’s Hoda Kotb “we live separately,” while on the "Today" show.

Apparently, the Hollywood power couple have been separated since 2016.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were both exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of still stuck in our fantasy,” Pinkett Smith said. “It was not a divorce on paper, but it was a divorce, yes.”

Over the years the couple had tried to keep it out of the news, appearing together at the infamous 2022 Oscars, but there were points over the past seven years where many have questioned the relationship.

In an interview five years ago, Pinkett Smith struggled to answer a question about “how she kept her marriage hot.”

“How do I keep it hot? Um, you know, uh, maybe, I don't know! I mean, I'm baffled, really,” she said on "Watch What Happens Live."

Then in 2020 she revealed that she had been in an “entanglement” with another man.

Pinkett Smith said on the "Today" show that the separation had been kept a secret for so long because the couple felt like they weren’t ready to share it yet.

“Just not being ready yet, still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right? And in regard to how do we present that to people, you know? We hadn't figured that out,” she said.