Taylor Swift may be the culprit of causing a traffic jam at one of America’s busiest tunnels.

Cars in the Holland Tunnel deliberately slowed down rush-hour traffic so that reportedly the “I Love New York” singer could get to the airport without photographers following her SUV, which was driving at five miles an hour with hazard lights on.

Swift's Range Rover was reportedly in a pack of other SUV’s which were all driving at slow speeds.

It happened at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the height of the evening rush hour, at the Holland Tunnel connecting Manhattan to New Jersey.

The Holland Tunnel is one of the busiest commuter tunnels in the country and such a maneuver might be expected for a president or a visiting head of state, but blocking traffic for the convenience of a pop star is something new.

Authorities said their is no evidence that Swift caused a traffic jam.

It's believed the “Cornelia Street” singer was headed to the airport to meet up with boyfriend, Travis Kelce, for his 34th birthday Thursday.

The news of the traffic jam comes after Kelce spoke out against the NFL and their handling of the football player and the pop star’s romance.

Speaking with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast "New Heights," Travis talked about his famous girlfriend’s appearance Sunday at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium when the Chiefs played the Jets.

The tight end called out the NFL, saying the league is "overdoing it a little bit" with the focus on his relationship with Taylor Swift, according to CBS News.

Swift was spotted at the game with Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman as she cheered on the Chiefs and her beau.

"They are not there to get thrown on the TV," Travis added. "You never know, you get caught throwing down a big old cheeseburger and you look like an idiot. There are certain things you just don't want to be on TV at all times."