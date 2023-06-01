Taylor Swift Fan Can't Remember Songs Played at Concert in New Phenomenon Called ‘Taylor Amnesia’

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:47 AM PDT, June 1, 2023

“It felt like so surreal. Afterwards as we were leaving I was like ‘did she play this song? I don’t remember this song,'” Nicole Booz tells Inside Edition.

Some Taylor Swift fans are claiming they have no memory of their concert experience in a new phenomenon called ‘Taylor amnesia.’

As the artist continues her sold-out "Eras" tour, several ‘Swifties’ are saying they do not remember much of the concert they attended just moments earlier.

Nicole Booz, 32, tells Inside Edition she spent nearly $1,000 on a ticket to see Swift at a concert in Philadelphia, but she could not remember what songs Swift played after leaving the venue.

“It felt like so surreal. Afterwards as we were leaving I was like ‘did she play this song? I don’t remember this song. I don’t remember her doing that.’ and just little things like that,” Booz says. “But I do remember going to the concert.”

Doctors say ‘Taylor amnesia’ is a real phenomenon and is not abnormal.

“Emotion and memory are closely intertwined and if you have a strong emotion you can either heighten the memory or you can suppress it,” neurologist Dr. Gayatri Devi tells Inside Edition. “The Taylor Swift concerts, it looks like, it was so exciting that they forgot a lot of it.”

