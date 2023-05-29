One Manhattan Restaurant Is Finding the Best Way to Beat Homesickness

One of the best ways to ease homesickness is through your taste buds in a new trend called "remote restaurants" sets out to make your mouth feel at home.

A new company called Wonder is bringing hometown favorites into the heart of Manhattan.

Founder Mark Lore told CBS News Wonder licenses recipes from crowd-favorite restaurants that specialize in regional cuisines. They even make sure chefs are trained to reproduce family favorites.

"We've invested a lot over the last few years on making sure that we're able to replicate the best food from the best restaurants and chefs around the country,” Lore told CBS News.

Owner Scott Moore Jr. licensed his famous brisket and other recipes to Wonder, and without the expense of opening a brick and mortar restaurant, they’ve become a hit in Manhattan.

“It’s not a cuisine that is easily found in Manhattan, obviously,” Moore tole CBS News.

And in an industry where, according to The National Restaurant Association, a 30-percent failure rate is the norm, bringing in revenue is of the utmost importance.

“The money they were offering is way more than this restaurant was going to make over several years,” Lore said.

Remote restaurants are allowing city dwellers to support small businesses and get a taste of home.

