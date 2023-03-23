Mysterious Uber Eats Deliveries Flood Los Angeles Neighborhood Where Residents Say They Didn't Order Any Food

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:04 AM PDT, March 23, 2023

Los Angeles residents have received a flurry of unwanted Uber Eats deliveries containing food and drinks from McDonald's, Taco Bell and Starbucks.

Confused Los Angeles residents are saying they're receiving a deluge of Uber Eats deliveries, without ever ordering a thing from the service that brings food to your doorstep.

One woman reported getting as many as 30 deliveries, and her neighbors say they're also getting unwanted deliveries from places such as McDonald's, Taco Bell and Starbucks.

Morgan Currier told Inside Edition she was bombarded with deliveries of food she would never eat because she's a vegetarian. 

"All sorts of things — Chicken McNuggets, Shamrock Shakes, Gordita Crunches — you name it."

One of her neighbors received the same items, without ordering them, she said.

"All of us were a little worried that we were part of some sort of credit card fraud, because we were getting the food delivered, but none of us had any money taken out."

William Neal said he received 40 deliveries, which arrived nearly every day for two weeks.

"For people, it's varying degrees of annoyance," he said. "You can only eat so much crispy sandwiches."

The deliveries carried fake names, residents reported, and appear to have been paid for by an unknown party.

Uber Eats says it is aware of the problem, has cancelled some accounts and is investigating.

Related Stories

Body of Texas Mother of 3 Killed While Making Uber Eats Delivery Had 'Obvious Signs of Trauma,' Police Say
Florida Man Allegedly Beats Uber Driver With Car Antenna: Report
Woman Charged in Fatal Shooting of Other Passenger in Uber: Police
Uber Enters the Booming Cannabis Business by Allowing Orders of Herb to Be Placed
Man Denies Elon Musk Claims He Stalked His Family; Says He’s an Uber Eats DriverNews

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues
New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues
1

New York Grand Jury in Trump Criminal Probe Gets Day Off, Indictment Wait Continues

Crime
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible
Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible
2

Will Bryan Kohberger Face Firing Squad if Convicted, Sentenced to Death? New Idaho Bill May Make It Possible

Crime
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck
Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck
3

Former 'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Paul Found Not Guilty of Stealing Chickens From Poultry Truck

Entertainment
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father
4

Suspect Returns to Scene of Domestic Violence Assault and Is Killed by Victim’s Father

Crime
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated
LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated
5

LA Meteorologist Who Fainted on Live TV Says She Didn't Eat Breakfast and Was Dehydrated

Health
Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline
Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline
6

Letecia Stauch Murder Case Timeline

Crime