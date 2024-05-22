An 11-year-old girl in Arizona is fighting for her life after her hair became tangled in an underwater fixture as she played volleyball in a pool with her friends, police said.

The child, who was not identified, was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following Sunday's freak accident at a Phoenix pool, according to authorities.

The girl had been playing volleyball with a group of kids when someone notice she was missing, police said. Another person jumped in the water and found her underwater, with her hair trapped in a light fixture.

She was eventually freed and brought to the surface, police said.

Firefighters and officers responded to the pool, where CPR was performed on the unconscious girl.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remained in critical condition on Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department told Inside Edition Digital

Officers at the rescue scene reported the girl was said to be an excellent swimmer and called the incident "a tragic accident."