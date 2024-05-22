Arizona Girl, 11, Clings to Life After Nearly Drowning in Freak Accident Where Hair Got Stuck in Pool Fixture

Human Interest
Generic Pool Shot
The tragedy occurred as kids were playing volleyball in an Arizona swimming pool.Getty/Stock
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 1:07 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a freak swimming pool accident. The child's hair had become stuck in an underwater fixture.

The child, who was not identified, was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following Sunday's freak accident at a Phoenix pool, according to authorities.

The girl had been playing volleyball with a group of kids when someone notice she was missing, police said. Another person jumped in the water and found her underwater, with her hair trapped in a light fixture. 

She was eventually freed and brought to the surface, police said.

Firefighters and officers responded to the pool, where CPR was performed on the unconscious girl. 

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she remained in critical condition on Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department told Inside Edition Digital  

Officers at the rescue scene reported the girl was said to be an excellent swimmer and called the incident "a tragic accident."

