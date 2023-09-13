An Arizona man allegedly told police he had smoked methamphetamine, then tried to break into a house, where a teenage occupant shot him, authorities said.

Juan Saavedra, 36, is behind bars at the Maricopa County Jail, where he has been charged with two felony counts of second-degree burglary, according to online records.

His first scheduled court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

He has not entered a plea, according to court records. He has no attorney of record.

Phoenix Police Department officers responded Friday night to a 911 call reporting a man was trying to break into a home.

Officers found Saavedra in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds to his abdomen and arm, according to court records cited by local media.

A woman inside the home said her security cameras alerted her to movement in the family's front yard, local media reports said, citing court records.

"The victim stated she exited her residence and gave the defendant several commands to leave the area or he was at risk of being shot, in an attempt to scare him away from the residence's front yard area," said a police incident report, according to KSAZ-TV.

The woman then ran inside, locked the doors, assembled her five children and got a gun, she told police. Saavedra began banging on a car port wall, and then broke a window, reaching his hand inside to open a door, according to the police report.

Her 13-year-old son then took the gun from his mother's shaking hands and fired, hitting Saavedra, reported KPHO-TV, citing court records.

Saavedra was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and transferred to the Maricopa County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $51,000 bail, authorities said.

Police alleged Saavedra later acknowledged to investigators that he had been smoking meth with a friend for two days when he tried to break into the home, local media said, citing court records.

Saavedra said was trying to find his friend when he approached the home, he reportedly told police. He claimed he heard his son’s voice behind the carport door, despite knowing it was not his house, he allegedly said.