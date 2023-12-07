A promposal is getting attention for all the wrong reasons after a young man was hit by a speeding Porsche.

A high school student driving a Porsche blew through a stop sign in Chandler, Arizona, and collided with a student on a motorcycle, launching the motorcyclist into the air. The crash happened on school property and the school resource officer was there to witness the incident.

The driver of the Porsche and the officer admitted that the incident was part of an elaborate promposal gone wrong.

After the accident, the school resource officer approached the driver of the Porsche and his girlfriend. The officer tried to assure the student that things would be okay.

“I was supposed to go through the stop sign sign. That was the thing,” the student can be heard saying in bodycam footage.

“We’ll talk about that later, okay,” the officer said. “Right, it’s private property so I won’t be giving anyone tickets or anything like that.”

The family of the young man hit by the speeding car plan to sue and have filed a notice of claim against the city and school district. According to the lawyers for the motorcyclist, the driver of the Porsche says he had permission from the officer and school administration to “run a stop sign in the school parking lot as part of [a] plan to ask a girl to an upcoming school dance.”

The sister of the injured student, Macy Vannasap, spoke with Inside Edition.

“It was really unbelievable and extremely heartbreaking,” Vannasap says. “The fact that these adults willingly broke the law for another student is really shocking to me.”

The family’s attorney, April Speelmon, says the incident was “very tragic.”

The school district says it can not comment on ongoing litigation.

The officer claims that the driver of the Porsche was supposed to slow roll through the stop sign but sped through it. The driver of the Porsche is not being charged. He told Inside Edition he feels nothing but remorse towards the injured student and he and the injured student have been friends since the sixth grade.