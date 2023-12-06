Authorities in Alabama say they shut down an elaborate and brazen cockfighting ring that offered stadium seating and food stands to scores of attendees.

An anonymous tip led to a raid on the property of Darrel Zemon Jackson, 64, where deputies found more than 60 roosters and more than 80 spectators amid stalls selling hot dogs and chicken fingers, authorities said.

Jackson pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty and paid a $2,000 fine, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Jackson acknowledged receiving $200 for each event held on his property.

Deputies detained about 50 people during the raid last summer, the sheriff's office said. The other spectators took off running, according to authorities.

Proscecutors said last week that charges had been dropped against several defendants because of lack of evidence.

The birds captured by investigators were transferred to animal control authorities, who are trying to find homes for the roosters, authorities said.

The birds had been raised to fight, and a winner was declared only after a rooster had been killed by its opponent, authorities said.

Nine other people have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor illegal gambling in connection with the case and each paid $50 fines, the sheriff's office said.

Jackson's attorney told a local station that his client took responsibility for hosting the fights, but said Jackson did not participate in gambling or benefit from the winnings.