Man Stabbed to Death by His Own Knife-Wielding Chicken During Cockfight Practice

A man in India was stabbed to death by his own knife-wielding rooster during practice for an illegal cockfight, according to reports.

Thangulla Satish, 45, died of blood loss in the village of Lothunur in the Indian state of Telegana after the rooster stabbed him in the groin with a three-inch knife that had been tied around the animal's leg, according to the Associated Press.

The rooster repeatedly kicked its owner in the groin, slicing him with every blow. The man was one of 16 people who were organizing the illegal cockfight in the village, according to Business Insider.

Authorities are searching for the other organizers of the fight who could be charged with manslaughter and face up to two years in prison if found guilty, Al Jazeera reported.

The bird was held at a police station before being transferred to a farm, the BBC reported.

Cockfighting has been illegal in India since 1960 but underground fights still occur, according to the BBC. The practice is still common in rural areas such as Telangana, with many such events falling around the Hindu festival of Sankranti.

RELATED STORIES

Holy Cow! 75 Calves Break Loose From Nearby Farm and Sprint Down Indiana Roadway

Mystery Illness in India Sickens More Than 300 People

Residents of Indian Village Where Kamala Harris Has Roots Perform Hindu Ritual for Democratic Victory