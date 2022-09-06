Generally, a couple getting married seeks to have present something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue to ensure good luck for their union. One Arkansas couple unintentionally also added something lewd to their list, a mistake that has since gone viral

Sydney Zotti immediately started planning her wedding after getting engaged to her fiancé, Nate, over Memorial Day weekend. When the invitation proofs came back, she learned the hard way that she put the web address to PornHub as the place to RSVP and noted guests could block off rooms at a Super 8 motel—both details complete mistakes that were not meant for guests' eyes.

But Zotti found the humor in this and posted a video of her accident on TikTok. “I got my wedding invitations in the mail today… I made a very large mistake,” Zotti said in the video.

The video, which has over 215,000 views on TikTok, has made Zotti’s upcoming April wedding one for the books.

“We didn't have our website yet, we're not registered anywhere yet and we hadn't got our engagement pictures back, so we didn't have a website, and so I guess me being funny and myself, I put a place holder of PornHub.com instead of our website," Zotti told Inside Edition Digital, noting she immediately began wedding planning after she and Nate got engaged. "We don't have room blocks yet either, so for that place holder, I put the Super 8 motel."

She was wedding planning in between studying for school, and in the back and forth of her many to-dos, Zotti forgot she hadn't replaced the place holders on her invitations. "I went back to studying and then a few days later, my ADHD brain was like, oh, I need to order these...And then they came in the mail and I was like, I forgot I did that," she said.

Once they arrived, she says she laughed and felt the urge to share it with friends on Snapchat and TikTok.

“If you are a guest I promise I didn’t block off rooms at the Super 8 motel; If you are my mom, I am really, really sorry!” she says in the video.

“A lot of the comments were like, why didn't you just put Google.com or literally, Wikipedia, anything else? And it was, for some reason, the first thing that popped in my head that gave me a little chuckle,” she said.

Luckily for Zotti and her fiancé, the invitations did not make into the mail. Still, explaining the mix-up to her parents, who were unfamiliar with PornHub, was punishment enough.

“With her and my father's age and era, porn was like, you had to go buy a magazine and bring it home, physically go do something. And they didn't realize how technologically advanced the porn industry,” she said with a laugh.

It wasn't long before her parents' friends were reaching out, having seen the growing coverage of the mix-up. And so, Zotti's own mother took to the internet to search for stories about her daughter— by searching "PornHub" and "wedding girl."

“(Things) that you probably shouldn't search on an iPad, a family iPad, family iCloud," Zotti said. “So she clicked on it of course, on her iPad. And... it was what you imagine. And then she couldn't figure out how to get it closed off the tabs... And then she kept clicking on it, trying to get rid of it. And she had to call my brother... and he had to come close it. And there's 38 tabs open of it."

The soon-to-be bride also admitted that she is trying to parlay her mishap into a good opportunity for her and the X-rated website.

“I will admit—sorry, mom and dad and in-laws and whoever else is my family watching this—I did DM them, sent them my thing and I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to send some honeymoon stuff or sponsor anything, I'm open to it.’ So maybe after this, they will,” she said with a laugh.

Though not opposed to working with the likes of PornHub, Zotti noted she is weary of the gifts she may receive because of her invitation mishap.

“I'm awkward anyway. I don't like opening gifts in front of people. And so I could use this as an excuse of we're opening gifts privately. No one's going to see me. Mom's not going to watch me open this. Nana's not going to watch me open anything,” she said.

Zotti has since hired a professional wedding planner to handle making arrangements for the rest of her and her fiancé's special day.

